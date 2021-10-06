Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $342.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

