Beck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

