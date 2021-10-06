Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

