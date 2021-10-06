Capital Planning Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,471. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

