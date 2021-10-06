Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.