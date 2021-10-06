Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $4,497.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00059034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00131003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,006.68 or 0.99954021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.99 or 0.06448951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

