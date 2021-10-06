Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.89

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.89 ($9.28).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

FRA SHA traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting €6.55 ($7.70). 432,153 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.12 and a 200 day moving average of €7.48. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

