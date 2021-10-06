Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 285,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,414. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

