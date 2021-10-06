Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.21. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,696. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

