ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,477 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $49,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. 124,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

