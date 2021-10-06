American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $57,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.53. 231,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

