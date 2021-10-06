ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 354,190 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,190 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Hormel Foods worth $136,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HRL traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,131. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

