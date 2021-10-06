Lamb Weston Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 492% compared to the average daily volume of 1,119 call options.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.