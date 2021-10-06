Investors Buy Large Volume of RPM International Call Options (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,753% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in RPM International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 61,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,764. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.