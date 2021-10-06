Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

