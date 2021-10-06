NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 978 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 45.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.92. 40,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,973. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

