Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,434 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of UNOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.