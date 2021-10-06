Navalign LLC Sells 39 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 244.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.61. 9,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

