Urus (URUS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

