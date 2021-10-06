Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 3,269,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,450,273. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

