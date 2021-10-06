Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tivity Health by 87.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 11,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,841. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

