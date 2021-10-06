Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $153.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,235. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

