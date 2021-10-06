Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $1.12 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,301. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

