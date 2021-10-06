Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Stifel Financial worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

