Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $35,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,714. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

