EAM Global Investors LLC Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 68.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 81.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 6,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

