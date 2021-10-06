EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $677,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,496,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,607 shares of company stock worth $2,994,325 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 77,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,830. The company has a market cap of $308.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

