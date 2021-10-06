Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 222 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 673,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

