Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,589. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

