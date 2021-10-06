Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $101,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

TT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.69. 23,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

