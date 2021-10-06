Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

