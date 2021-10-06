Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.85. 60,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,261. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

