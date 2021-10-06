Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 179,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.