Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 42,545 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of CMC Materials worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

