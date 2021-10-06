EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,511 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,492. The company has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a PE ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

