Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

