City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.01% of City Office REIT worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,612. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.