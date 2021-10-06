EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 115,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

