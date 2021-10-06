Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,305,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 3,332,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,304.8 days.

TEFOF stock remained flat at $$4.79 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

