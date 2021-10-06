Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 16,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

