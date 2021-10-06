Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 40 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
