Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

