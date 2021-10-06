Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 229 shares traded.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 569,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.