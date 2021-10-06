Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 63,870 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.