SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 467,276 shares.The stock last traded at $119.73 and had previously closed at $118.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

