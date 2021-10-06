Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 914,135 shares.The stock last traded at $92.82 and had previously closed at $98.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of -108.23.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

