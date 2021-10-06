Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 7.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. 115,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,641,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

