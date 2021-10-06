Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $38.57 Million Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Cooper-Standard worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,442,000 after purchasing an additional 214,090 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,873. The company has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $533.19 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

