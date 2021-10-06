Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Simmons First National worth $51,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,521,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Simmons First National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

