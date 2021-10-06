Meta Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00248718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00104443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

