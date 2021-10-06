R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

RCM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,276. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 41.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

